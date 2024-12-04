Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp launches VIDA V2 range of electric scooters

Hero MotoCorp launches VIDA V2 range of electric scooters

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp has launched the all-new power-packed VIDA V2 range of electric scooters.

Commenting on the launch, Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said, "The launch of the VIDA V2, with variants across price segments, represents a significant milestone in our EV journey. We are dedicated to providing a comprehensive ecosystem to customers that ensures a delightful ownership experience with convenient charging solutions and easily accessible service points. We will continue to meet customers' needs and expectations through a range of exciting products and best-in-class service."

The VIDA V2 is available in three variants V
h V2 Lite at Rs 96,000
h V2 Plus at Rs 115,000
h V2 Pro at Rs 135,000
#Effective ex-showroom prices in Delhi less current subsidies

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Mispronounced in 2024: Kamala, Shein, and the espresso we all got wrong

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

LIVE news: Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar meet Maha Governor, stake claim for government formation

Isro, Proba-3 mission

Isro reschedules Proba-3 mission launch to December 5. Here's why

Bangladesh flag, Indian flag

Grains for gold: Govt export curbs drive boom in barter smuggling

Russian Oil, crude oil, oil, oil prices

Oil prices edge higher on imminent Opec+ decision, geopolitical turmoil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon