Royal Enfield commences operations of its new assembly plant in Thailand

Royal Enfield commences operations of its new assembly plant in Thailand

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Royal Enfield has commenced operations of its new CKD(Completely Knocked down) assembly facility in Thailand. This is Royal Enfield's first fully owned and operated CKD assembly plant in Thailand. This is a significant step forward in Royal Enfield's plans in Thailand, and reiterates the brand's commitment to the region. The Royal Enfield assembly plant is Located at Samut Prakan province in Bangkok.

This development is a significant boost to the company's business in the Asia Pacific region, and further reiterates Royal Enfield's commitment to Thailand. The new facility is the Royal Enfield's sixth CKD assembly unit in the world - after Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Bangladesh and Nepal.

 

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

