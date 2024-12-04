Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro allots 523.20 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Wipro allots 523.20 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Wipro has allotted 5,23,20,94,402 equity shares of Rs 2/- each as fully-paid up bonus equity shares, in the ratio of One equity share for every One equity share and One American Depositary Share (ADS) for every One ADS held, to eligible Members whose names appear in the register of Members/list of beneficial owners as on 03 December 2024, being the record date fixed for this purpose.

Consequently, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to 20,92,83,77,608 consisting of 10,46,41,88,804 equity shares of Rs 2/- each.

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

