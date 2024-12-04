Kardex selects Infosys for its digital transformation with SAP S/4HANA

Business Standard
Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with Kardex, a leading global provider of intralogistics solutions, including automated storage solutions and material handling systems, to transform its business operations using SAP S/4HANA. Leveraging Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, Infosys will help Kardex unify its ERP system in over 30 countries, boost operational efficiency, and scalability.

Infosys was selected by Kardex for its extensive experience in executing large-scale digital transformation projects with SAP S/4HANA and its deep expertise in the manufacturing and logistics sectors. As part of this engagement, Infosys will help Kardex harmonize and standardize its business processes to drive productivity, flexibility, and improved decision making. To ensure seamless data transfer, minimize downtime and maintain data integrity, Infosys is leveraging its own tools, including Infosys Data Services Suite (iDSS), a data management solution that helps in end-to-end data life cycle automation. As a part of the engagement, Infosys aims to create a unified system for Kardex, to equip them with real-time insights, enhanced customer experience, and a strong foundation for growth.

 

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

