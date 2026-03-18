Hero MotoCorp Ltd gains for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5438.5, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 53.76% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% jump in NIFTY and a 20% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5438.5, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 23785.75. The Sensex is at 76784.54, up 0.94%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has gained around 0.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25117.1, up 1.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5452, up 1.51% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 53.76% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% jump in NIFTY and a 20% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 21.27 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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