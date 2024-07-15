Business Standard
Hero MotoCorp Ltd soars 1.55%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5633, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 82.2% in last one year as compared to a 24.78% gain in NIFTY and a 63.83% gain in the Nifty Auto index.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5633, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 24596.45. The Sensex is at 80712.82, up 0.24%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has dropped around 2.12% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25145.45, up 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.98 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5648.3, up 1.51% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 82.2% in last one year as compared to a 24.78% gain in NIFTY and a 63.83% gain in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 27.12 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

