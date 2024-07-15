State Bank of India gains for third straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 872.4, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.13% in last one year as compared to a 24.78% jump in NIFTY and a 15.11% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 872.4, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 24596.45. The Sensex is at 80712.82, up 0.24%. State Bank of India has gained around 3.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 3.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52278.9, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 98.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 173.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 873.75, up 1.5% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 12.56 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

