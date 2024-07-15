Indian Bank spurts 2.68%, up for five straight sessions

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 573.7, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 76.41% in last one year as compared to a 24.74% gain in NIFTY and a 63.09% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Indian Bank rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 573.7, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 24588.15. The Sensex is at 80687.26, up 0.21%. Indian Bank has added around 6.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has added around 2.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7203, up 1.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.33 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News