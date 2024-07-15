Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Indian Bank spurts 2.68%, up for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 573.7, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 76.41% in last one year as compared to a 24.74% gain in NIFTY and a 63.09% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.
Indian Bank rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 573.7, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 24588.15. The Sensex is at 80687.26, up 0.21%. Indian Bank has added around 6.23% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has added around 2.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7203, up 1.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.01 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 9.33 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rupee

Govt may cut borrowings by Rs 50-75K cr in FY25 Budget: Axis Bank treasurer

Stock Market LIVE: Broader indices back in green, midcaps outshine; tyre, gas stocks rally

Stock Market LIVE: Indices trade range-bound; Tunwal E-Motors IPO subscribed 83% so far on Day 1

Madhya Pradesh High Court

ASI submits scientific survey report of Bhojshala complex to MP HC

tomato

WPI rises for fourth straight month on costlier veggies to 3.36% in June

PremiumMahanagar Gas Limited (MGL)

IGL, MGL, Guj Gas likely to outperform OMCs; Charts show up to 17% upside

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon