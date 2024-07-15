Business Standard
Oriental Carbon &amp; Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Dev Information Technology Ltd, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd, Artemis Medicare Services Ltd and ISMT Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 July 2024.
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 300.9 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16889 shares in the past one month.
Dev Information Technology Ltd surged 19.82% to Rs 145.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8941 shares in the past one month.
Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd soared 15.72% to Rs 177.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.58 lakh shares in the past one month.
Artemis Medicare Services Ltd gained 13.63% to Rs 246. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 82468 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32981 shares in the past one month.
ISMT Ltd jumped 13.23% to Rs 148.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

