Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 1.65%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 4581.45, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 86.12% in last one year as compared to a 27.19% gain in NIFTY and a 63.77% gain in the Nifty Auto index.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4581.45, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22378.4. The Sensex is at 73806.15, up 0.08%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has dropped around 3.48% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20871.95, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.8 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4589, up 1.31% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 86.12% in last one year as compared to a 27.19% gain in NIFTY and a 63.77% gain in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 22.91 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

