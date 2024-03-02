Thinkink Picturez Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Netweb Technologies India Ltd, Jubilant Industries Ltd, Delta Manufacturing Ltd and Automotive Axles Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 March 2024.

Thinkink Picturez Ltd soared 5.00% to Rs 77.28 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 18292 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd spiked 5.00% to Rs 1801.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 89 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15462 shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Industries Ltd surged 5.00% to Rs 1421. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12566 shares in the past one month.

Delta Manufacturing Ltd spurt 5.00% to Rs 110.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 61 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4275 shares in the past one month.

Automotive Axles Ltd advanced 5.00% to Rs 2012. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 683 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1977 shares in the past one month.

