Hero MotoCorp rises as dispatches jump 40% YoY to 456,479 units in Dec'25

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Hero MotoCorp added 2.72% to Rs 6,003.75 after the company dispatched 456,479 motorcycles and scooters in December 2025, up 40% from 324,906 units in December 2024.

Domestic sales for the period under review aggregated to 419,243 vehicles (up 42.53% YoY), while exports added up to 37,236 vehicles (up 21.08% YoY).

While motorcycle sales stood at 402,374 units (up 34.79% YoY), scooter sales surged by 105.02% YoY to 54,105 units in December 2025.

VIDA, Hero MotoCorps Emerging Mobility business, reported strong performance with 10,701 VAHAN registrations in December 2025. The company maintained steady growth during the year, with market share at 11%, supported by robust demand for the VX2 EVOOTER, sustained festive-season momentum, and positive consumer sentiment across key markets.

 

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, with a global footprint spanning 48 countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. It has collaborations with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles and strategic investments in Ather Energy and Euler Motors.

The company's standalone net profit rose 15.72% to Rs 1,392.83 crore on a 15.89% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 12,126.37 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

