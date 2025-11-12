Norben Tea & Exports standalone net profit declines 88.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.91% to Rs 2.39 croreNet profit of Norben Tea & Exports declined 88.66% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 26.91% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.393.27 -27 OPM %21.3441.90 -PBDT0.261.11 -77 PBT0.110.97 -89 NP0.110.97 -89
