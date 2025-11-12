Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Norben Tea & Exports standalone net profit declines 88.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Norben Tea & Exports standalone net profit declines 88.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Sales decline 26.91% to Rs 2.39 crore

Net profit of Norben Tea & Exports declined 88.66% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 26.91% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.393.27 -27 OPM %21.3441.90 -PBDT0.261.11 -77 PBT0.110.97 -89 NP0.110.97 -89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

