Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit rises 10.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit rises 10.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 1.69 crore

Net profit of Nalin Lease Finance rose 10.14% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.691.62 4 OPM %67.4670.37 -PBDT1.091.20 -9 PBT1.071.16 -8 NP0.760.69 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Upcoming IPO 2025
