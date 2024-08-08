IRIS Business Services consolidated net profit rises 203.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.03% to Rs 27.65 crore

Net profit of IRIS Business Services rose 203.23% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.03% to Rs 27.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.27.6520.6313.5611.884.102.303.621.162.820.93