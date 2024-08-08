Business Standard
IRIS Business Services consolidated net profit rises 203.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 5:55 PM IST
Sales rise 34.03% to Rs 27.65 crore
Net profit of IRIS Business Services rose 203.23% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.03% to Rs 27.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales27.6520.63 34 OPM %13.5611.88 -PBDT4.102.30 78 PBT3.621.16 212 NP2.820.93 203
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

