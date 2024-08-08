Jash Engineering reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 78.37% to Rs 114.55 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Jash Engineering reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 78.37% to Rs 114.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 64.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.114.5564.222.98-0.512.68-1.08-0.38-3.810.50-3.37