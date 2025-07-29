Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
High drama in Parliament as Operation Sindoor, voter list revision spark heated Monsoon Session

High drama in Parliament as Operation Sindoor, voter list revision spark heated Monsoon Session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 11:06 AM IST
The Monsoon Session of Parliament yesterday (28 July 2025) was consumed by fiery debate, and repeated disruptions, as lawmakers turned their focus to Operation Sindoor, Indias military response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha dedicated marathon hours to the governments handling of the attack, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar presenting statements outlining Indias military and diplomatic strategies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to issue closing remarks, reinforcing the governments stance on national security and its response to cross-border terrorism.

However, the session was repeatedly marred by opposition protests. Members of the INDIA bloc staged walkouts and noisy demonstrations, particularly targeting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar. Demanding greater transparency in the electoral process, opposition MPs held demonstrations both inside and outside Parliament.

 

Internal tensions also spilled over within the Congress party, as senior leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari were reportedly denied the opportunity to speak during debate on the operation, leading to public expressions of frustration and fueling further discord within party ranks.

The atmosphere in both houses remained tense throughout the day, punctuated by several adjournments as the government pushed through a 16-hour-long sitting to address all key issues related to Operation Sindoor. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted Indias active diplomatic effort to isolate Pakistan on the global stage over the Pahalgam attack, including moves at the United Nations to hold Pakistan accountable for cross-border terrorism.

While ministers stressed unity across party lines during the military operation, the government made clear that the response was only paused, not ended, warning of further action in case of repeat provocations.

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

