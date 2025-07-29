Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
High-frequency indicators reflected broad-based strength in Indian economy says Department of Economic Affairs

High-frequency indicators reflected broad-based strength in Indian economy says Department of Economic Affairs

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

India's economy sustained its growth momentum in the first quarter of FY26, supported by robust domestic demand, resilient business and services activity, and a favourable onset of the southwest monsoon, according to Monthly Economic Review report released by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). High-frequency indicators reflected broad-based strength, registering strong year-on-year growth. While the manufacturing and construction sectors continued to expand, the services sector anchored the overall economic growth in Q1 of FY26.

As of now, favourable progress in the southwest monsoon has bolstered agricultural activity, leading to higher kharif sowing compared to the previous year. Adequate fertiliser availability and comfortable reservoir levels augur well for a healthy harvest outlook, providing fresh impetus to rural incomes and consumption.

 

Inflationary pressures continue to recede in Q1 of FY26, with CPI inflation falling to a 77-month low of 2.1 per cent in June 2025. This sharp moderation was driven by a significant decline in food inflation, particularly in the prices of vegetables and pulses. Wholesale price inflation also moved into the deflationary zone at -0.1 per cent, providing further relief on the cost front.

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

