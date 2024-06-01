Hiliks Technologies standalone net profit declines 29.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.19% to Rs 0.90 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 54.55% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 73.74% to Rs 0.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Hiliks Technologies declined 29.41% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.19% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.901.480.993.7757.7846.6211.115.040.540.690.130.190.540.680.110.110.480.680.050.11