Arigato Universe standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 193.33% to Rs 0.88 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 380.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 415.15% to Rs 1.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Arigato Universe rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 193.33% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.880.301.700.33-5.68-20.00-9.41-51.520.060.020.280.060.060.020.280.060.050.020.240.05