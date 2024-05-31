Nam Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.96% to Rs 30.48 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.81% to Rs 108.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Nam Securities reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 61.96% to Rs 30.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.