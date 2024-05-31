Add-Shop E-Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.50% to Rs 58.38 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 83.51% to Rs 3.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.59% to Rs 203.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 199.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of Add-Shop E-Retail reported to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.50% to Rs 58.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.