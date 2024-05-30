Business Standard
XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit declines 68.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales decline 13.20% to Rs 50.42 crore
Net profit of XT Global Infotech declined 68.44% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.20% to Rs 50.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.34% to Rs 11.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.27% to Rs 217.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 241.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales50.4258.09 -13 217.13241.97 -10 OPM %7.754.91 -10.9910.11 - PBDT4.106.36 -36 24.4324.80 -1 PBT2.144.48 -52 15.3917.07 -10 NP0.892.82 -68 11.6712.46 -6
First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

