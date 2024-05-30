XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit declines 68.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.20% to Rs 50.42 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 6.34% to Rs 11.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.27% to Rs 217.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 241.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of XT Global Infotech declined 68.44% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.20% to Rs 50.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.50.4258.09217.13241.977.754.9110.9910.114.106.3624.4324.802.144.4815.3917.070.892.8211.6712.46