Himadri Speciality Chemical commissions 70,000 MTPA speciality carbon black line at Mahistikry site

Himadri Speciality Chemical has commenced Commercial Operations of 70,000 MTPA Speciality Carbon Black Line at the Company's manufacturing facility situated at Mahistikry, Hooghly, West Bengal.

With the successful commissioning of this brownfield expansion, Himadri's total Carbon Black manufacturing capacity now stands enhanced to 2,50,000 MTPA, including a Speciality Carbon Black capacity of 1,30,000 MTPA at the Mahistikry site. With this scale, the Mahistikry facility becomes the world's largest single location Speciality Carbon Black manufacturing site.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News