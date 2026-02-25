Capillary Technologies to acquire SessionM from Mastercard

Capillary Technologies India has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SessionM, the customer engagement and loyalty company, from Mastercard.

This strategic acquisition marks Capillary's most ambitious move to date, following its successful integrations of Brierley and Kognitiv. With SessionM in its portfolio, Capillary reinforces its position as a global leader in enterprise loyalty, offering a leading platform to the world's most sophisticated enterprise brands.

Mastercard has identified Capillary Technologiesconsistently recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Waveas the ideal partner to lead SessionM into its next era of growth.

As part of the agreement, a specialized team within SessionM will transition to Capillary, ensuring that the platform's deep technical expertise is preserved. SessionM's esteemed global customer basewhich includes Fortune 500 retailers, airlines, and CPG brandswill continue to receive the same high-caliber support and service they experienced before the acquisition.

