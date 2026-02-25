Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex rallies 418 pts; Nifty trades above 25,550 mark; VIX slumps 8.05%

Sensex rallies 418 pts; Nifty trades above 25,550 mark; VIX slumps 8.05%

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with decent gains in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,550 mark. Auto shares advanced after declining for previous trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 418.47 points or 0.51% to 82,624.84. The Nifty 50 index gained 173.10 points or 0.68% to 25,597.75.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.77% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 0.66%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,211 shares rose and 1,727 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 8.05% to 13.01. The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures were trading at 25,755, at a premium of 1 points as compared with the spot at 25,597.75.

 

Also Read

The Sensex surged over 500 points in Wednesday's intra-day trade led by IT, private bank shares.

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty tests 25,500; Sensex up 200 pts; Vedanta jumps 4%, solar stocks slump

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

BS Manthan: Sitharaman flags fund utilisation gap, cautious on China FDIs

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company share

Investec upgrades Star Health to 'Buy', sees 9MFY26 inflection; stock up 7%

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Haryana authorities arrest 4 people in ₹590 cr IDFC First Bank fraud case

Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma shares rise 4% after incorporating Engenra Biologics arm

The Nifty option chain for the 30 March 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 40.4 lakh contracts at the 27,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 64.1 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index 2.07% to 28,529.15. The index fell 0.45% in the past trading session.

Hero MotoCorp (up 5.32%), Bosch (up 4.59%), Uno Minda (up 3.23%), TVS Motor Company (up 3.09%) and Bajaj Auto (up 3.03%), Tube Investments of India (up 1.97%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 1.84%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.8%), Exide Industries (up 1.74%) and Eicher Motors (up 1.7%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) added 1.24% after the company said its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical has secured major EPC orders to establish electricity grid system elements in India and overseas.

Schaeffler India rallied 4.04% after the companys standalone net profit jumped 31.5% to Rs 327.96 crore on 26.9% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,643.06 crore in Q4 CY2025 over Q4 CY2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Japan yen stabilizes near 155.6 on policy caution signals

Japan yen stabilizes near 155.6 on policy caution signals

Great Eastern Shipping Company takes delivery of 2013 built Medium Range Tanker "Jag Pranesh"

Great Eastern Shipping Company takes delivery of 2013 built Medium Range Tanker "Jag Pranesh"

Capillary Technologies to acquire SessionM from Mastercard

Capillary Technologies to acquire SessionM from Mastercard

Yashhtej Industries (India) lists at 20% discount on BSE; hits lower circuit

Yashhtej Industries (India) lists at 20% discount on BSE; hits lower circuit

Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 10.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 10.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGaudium IVF IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayOmnitech Engineering IPOAmitabh Kant BS ManthanWeather TodaySBI Reward Points ScamDJI Romo Security FlawPersonal Finance