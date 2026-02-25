Sensex rallies 418 pts; Nifty trades above 25,550 mark; VIX slumps 8.05%
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 418.47 points or 0.51% to 82,624.84. The Nifty 50 index gained 173.10 points or 0.68% to 25,597.75.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.77% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 0.66%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,211 shares rose and 1,727 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 8.05% to 13.01. The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures were trading at 25,755, at a premium of 1 points as compared with the spot at 25,597.75.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 March 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 40.4 lakh contracts at the 27,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 64.1 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index 2.07% to 28,529.15. The index fell 0.45% in the past trading session.
Hero MotoCorp (up 5.32%), Bosch (up 4.59%), Uno Minda (up 3.23%), TVS Motor Company (up 3.09%) and Bajaj Auto (up 3.03%), Tube Investments of India (up 1.97%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 1.84%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.8%), Exide Industries (up 1.74%) and Eicher Motors (up 1.7%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) added 1.24% after the company said its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical has secured major EPC orders to establish electricity grid system elements in India and overseas.
Schaeffler India rallied 4.04% after the companys standalone net profit jumped 31.5% to Rs 327.96 crore on 26.9% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,643.06 crore in Q4 CY2025 over Q4 CY2024.
First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 12:50 PM IST