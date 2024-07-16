Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 42.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.24% to Rs 1200.41 croreNet profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 42.33% to Rs 122.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 86.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.24% to Rs 1200.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 950.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1200.41950.91 26 OPM %15.9914.09 -PBDT191.61130.98 46 PBT178.68118.88 50 NP122.6286.15 42
