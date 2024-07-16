Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 42.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.24% to Rs 1200.41 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 42.33% to Rs 122.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 86.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.24% to Rs 1200.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 950.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1200.41950.9115.9914.09191.61130.98178.68118.88122.6286.15