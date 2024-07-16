Sales rise 28.36% to Rs 1139.67 croreNet profit of Century Textiles & Industries reported to Rs 7.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.36% to Rs 1139.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 887.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1139.67887.90 28 OPM %8.6515.29 -PBDT104.77136.03 -23 PBT50.1385.55 -41 NP7.78-5.88 LP
