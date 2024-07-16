Sales rise 28.36% to Rs 1139.67 crore

Net profit of Century Textiles & Industries reported to Rs 7.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.36% to Rs 1139.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 887.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1139.67887.908.6515.29104.77136.0350.1385.557.78-5.88