Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit declines 32.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.89% to Rs 72.12 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 20.79% to Rs 8.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.16% to Rs 175.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech declined 32.69% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.89% to Rs 72.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.