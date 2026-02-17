Hindalco Industries Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 891.2, down 1.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 45.75% in last one year as compared to a 12.16% rally in NIFTY and a 43.23% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 891.2, down 1.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25736.1. The Sensex is at 83529.31, up 0.3%.Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost around 5.19% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11955, down 1.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 73.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 893.4, down 1.8% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 23.42 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

