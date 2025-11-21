Friday, November 21, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindalco Industries Ltd Slips 2.71%

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost 0.92% over last one month compared to 1.07% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.09% rise in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd fell 2.71% today to trade at Rs 777.9. The BSE Metal index is down 0.49% to quote at 34254.1. The index is up 1.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd decreased 1.67% and Tata Steel Ltd lost 1.07% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 15.23 % over last one year compared to the 10.62% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost 0.92% over last one month compared to 1.07% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.09% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 24382 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.45 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 863.8 on 30 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 546.25 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

