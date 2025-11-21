Friday, November 21, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Surges 0.62%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Surges 0.62%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 3.3% over last one month compared to 1.17% gain in BSE Auto index and 1.09% rise in the SENSEX

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained 0.62% today to trade at Rs 3739. The BSE Auto index is up 0.2% to quote at 61430.02. The index is up 1.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Balkrishna Industries Ltd increased 0.57% and Uno Minda Ltd added 0.38% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 17.45 % over last one year compared to the 10.62% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 3.3% over last one month compared to 1.17% gain in BSE Auto index and 1.09% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2132 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3780.2 on 12 Nov 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2360.45 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR edges lower amid firm greenback and negative cues from equities

INR edges lower amid firm greenback and negative cues from equities

Godrej Properties acquires 75-acre land parcel in Nagpur

Godrej Properties acquires 75-acre land parcel in Nagpur

Shares of Capillary Technologies India list in B group

Shares of Capillary Technologies India list in B group

GIFT Nifty suggests green start for equities; U.S. economy records significant rise in employment data in September

GIFT Nifty suggests green start for equities; U.S. economy records significant rise in employment data in September

Stock Alert: TCS, JSW Energy, Hyundai Motor India, HG Infra, Alkem Laboratories

Stock Alert: TCS, JSW Energy, Hyundai Motor India, HG Infra, Alkem Laboratories

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon