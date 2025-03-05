Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 2.31%, up for fifth straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 2.31%, up for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 656.45, up 2.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.58% in last one year as compared to a 0.45% slide in NIFTY and a 4.23% slide in the Nifty Metal.

Hindalco Industries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 656.45, up 2.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 22372.3. The Sensex is at 73841.22, up 1.17%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has gained around 10.24% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8347.75, up 3.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 61.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 657.8, up 2.26% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 24.58% in last one year as compared to a 0.45% slide in NIFTY and a 4.23% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 23.12 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Refex Industries hits the roof after plans to expan EV fleet by 1,000 cars

Refex Industries hits the roof after plans to expan EV fleet by 1,000 cars

Angel One spurts on appointing Ambarish Kenghe as CEO

Angel One spurts on appointing Ambarish Kenghe as CEO

Bharat Electronics gains on declaring interim dividend of Rs 1.50/ share

Bharat Electronics gains on declaring interim dividend of Rs 1.50/ share

JSW Steel receives ResponsibleSteel™ Certification for four manufacturing sites

JSW Steel receives ResponsibleSteel™ Certification for four manufacturing sites

Jindal Drilling & Industries acquires jack-up rig "Jindal Pioneer"

Jindal Drilling & Industries acquires jack-up rig "Jindal Pioneer"

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVETrump Congress address LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTS Inter exam 2025Latest News LIVESinger Kalpana Raghavendar NewsNothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon