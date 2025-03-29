Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Aeronautics bags orders of Rs 62,700 cr from Ministry of Defence

Hindustan Aeronautics bags orders of Rs 62,700 cr from Ministry of Defence

Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

For supply of 156 light combat helicopters to Indian Army and Indian Air Force

Hindustan Aeronautics announced that the Ministry of Defence signed two contracts with the Company today for supply of 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH), Prachand to Indian Army (90 Nos) and Indian Air Force (66 Nos) along with training and other associated equipment worth around Rs. 62,700 crore excluding taxes.

IRCON International secures Rs 873-cr railway project

Board of HSCL approves conversion of OCDs of Himadri Birla Tyre Manufacturer

Board of HSCL approves conversion of OCDs and acquisition of shares of Birla Tyres

G R Infraprojects completes transfer of wholly owned subsidiary

Adani Green Energy commissions further 37.50 MW solar power project in Khavda, Gujarat

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

