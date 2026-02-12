Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit rises 29.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 7698.80 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 29.65% to Rs 1866.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1439.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 7698.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6957.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7698.806957.3124.3024.182796.572319.262486.812042.181866.681439.83

