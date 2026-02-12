Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit rises 29.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit rises 29.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 7698.80 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 29.65% to Rs 1866.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1439.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 7698.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6957.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7698.806957.31 11 OPM %24.3024.18 -PBDT2796.572319.26 21 PBT2486.812042.18 22 NP1866.681439.83 30

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

