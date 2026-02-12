Rajapalayam Mills consolidated net profit rises 73.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.82% to Rs 242.68 crore

Net profit of Rajapalayam Mills rose 73.56% to Rs 59.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.82% to Rs 242.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 229.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.242.68229.3411.204.887.94-6.90-11.08-25.9259.5334.30

