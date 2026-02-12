Rajapalayam Mills consolidated net profit rises 73.56% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 5.82% to Rs 242.68 croreNet profit of Rajapalayam Mills rose 73.56% to Rs 59.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.82% to Rs 242.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 229.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales242.68229.34 6 OPM %11.204.88 -PBDT7.94-6.90 LP PBT-11.08-25.92 57 NP59.5334.30 74
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 3:07 PM IST