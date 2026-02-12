Aeroflex Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 14.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.69% to Rs 191.42 crore

Net profit of Aeroflex Enterprises rose 14.49% to Rs 16.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.69% to Rs 191.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 157.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.191.42157.3019.7318.2341.1330.9033.1027.4316.0414.01

