Sumeet Industries consolidated net profit declines 90.70% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 6.02% to Rs 266.92 croreNet profit of Sumeet Industries declined 90.70% to Rs 9.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 97.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.02% to Rs 266.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 251.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales266.92251.76 6 OPM %5.932.53 -PBDT14.145.79 144 PBT9.160.55 1565 NP9.0497.18 -91
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 3:08 PM IST