Sumeet Industries consolidated net profit declines 90.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.02% to Rs 266.92 crore

Net profit of Sumeet Industries declined 90.70% to Rs 9.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 97.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.02% to Rs 266.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 251.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.266.92251.765.932.5314.145.799.160.559.0497.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News