Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Spurts 4.82%, BSE Capital Goods index Gains 1.2%

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has added 15.24% over last one month compared to 10.52% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 4.36% rise in the SENSEX
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd gained 4.82% today to trade at Rs 5450. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 1.2% to quote at 74137.49. The index is up 10.52 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, SKF India Ltd increased 3.2% and Bharat Electronics Ltd added 2.41% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 86.18 % over last one year compared to the 22.27% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has added 15.24% over last one month compared to 10.52% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 4.36% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 33555 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.02 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5484.2 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1767.95 on 26 Oct 2023.
First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

