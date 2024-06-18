Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

KLJ Resources consolidated net profit rises 115.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 4.67% to Rs 1130.76 crore
Net profit of KLJ Resources rose 115.47% to Rs 59.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 1130.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1080.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 81.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.53% to Rs 4112.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4399.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1130.761080.30 5 4112.574399.92 -7 OPM %2.881.70 -0.03-0.75 - PBDT32.6118.32 78 1.13-33.10 LP PBT32.6118.32 78 1.13-33.10 LP NP59.1927.47 115 81.23-24.72 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Adinath Exim Resources standalone net profit declines 13.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Deep Energy Resources reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit declines 8.55% in the December 2023 quarter

Hemang Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Virya Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Stock alert: Ixigo, Westlife Foodworld, Bharti Airtel, Som Distilleries, Paytm

Market may see a negative opening

Adani Power incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in SIngapore

Goneril Investment &amp; Trading Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Abha Property Project consolidated net profit rises 150.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUGC NET Exam Day GuidelinesKanchanjunga Express Accident LIVELatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon