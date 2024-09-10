Hindustan Aeronautics secures contract of Rs 26,000 cr

For supply of 240 aero engines for Su-30 MKI aircraft of Indian Air Force

Hindustan Aeronautics announced that consequent upon approval of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), the Ministry of Defence has signed a Contract today with the Company for supply of 240 aero-engines (AL-31FP) for Su-30 MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), at a cost of over Rs. 26,000 crore.