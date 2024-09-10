Stock Alert: Infosys, Pharma Companies, Dixon Tech, GMR Airports, IRB Infra

Securities in F&O ban:
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Balarampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Chambel Fertilisers & Chemicals, Hindustan Copper, RBL Bank.
Stock to watch:
Infosys said that Securities and Exchange board of India (SEBI) on Monday lofted restrictions placed on employees of the company and connected entities and dismissed charges of insider trading against them.
Shares of Pharma companies will be in focused as the GST rate on cancer drugs namely, Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib, and Durvalumab, will be reduced from 12% to 5%.
Shares of Snack-making Companies will likely impacted as GST rate for extruded or expanded savoury snacks will be reduced from 18% to 12%.
Dixon Technology(India)s subsidiary, Padget Electronics has signed MoU with HP India sales to manufacturing notebooks, desktops and all-in one PCs.
IRB Infrastructure August gross toll collection was up 20% at Rs 503 crore.
GMR Airports Infrastructure has signed a share purchase agreement with Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport services worldwide to acquire 10% equity stake in Delhi International Airport for $126 million.
Ahluwalia Contracts has bagged two orders worth Rs 1,307 crore from Signature Global Business Park and Signature Homes for a group housing project.
PNB Housing Finances board has approved for issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) upto Rs 2,500 crore in private placement basis, in tranches over the next six months.
