SRM Contractors consolidated net profit rises 43.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.24% to Rs 54.87 croreNet profit of SRM Contractors rose 43.24% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.24% to Rs 54.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 39.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales54.8739.98 37 OPM %17.9016.78 -PBDT8.736.43 36 PBT6.264.41 42 NP4.773.33 43
