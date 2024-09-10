SRM Contractors consolidated net profit rises 43.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.24% to Rs 54.87 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of SRM Contractors rose 43.24% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.24% to Rs 54.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 39.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.54.8739.9817.9016.788.736.436.264.414.773.33