Mrs Bectors Food Specialities allots 25.80 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares under the QIP, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to 6,13,98,119 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities has allotted 25,80,645 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each, to eligible QIBs at the issue price of Rs 1,550.00/- per equity share including a premium of Rs 1,540.00/- per equity share, (which includes a discount of 1.77% (i.e. Rs 27.85 per equity share) to the floor price amounting to Rs 1,577.85/- per equity share, as determined in terms of SEBI ICDR Regulations), aggregating to Rs 400 crore, pursuant to the QIP.