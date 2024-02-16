Hindustan Auto Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.10 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Hindustan Auto Finance reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.100.0560.0000.0800.0800.080