Hindustan Auto Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.10 crore
Net profit of Hindustan Auto Finance reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.100.05 100 OPM %60.000 -PBDT0.080 0 PBT0.080 0 NP0.080 0
First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

