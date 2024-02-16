Sensex (    %)
                        
Rita Finance and Leasing standalone net profit declines 15.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 12.50% to Rs 0.28 crore
Net profit of Rita Finance and Leasing declined 15.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.280.32 -13 OPM %82.1484.38 -PBDT0.230.27 -15 PBT0.230.27 -15 NP0.170.20 -15
First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

