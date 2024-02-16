Rita Finance and Leasing standalone net profit declines 15.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 12.50% to Rs 0.28 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Rita Finance and Leasing declined 15.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.280.3282.1484.380.230.270.230.270.170.20