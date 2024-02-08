Sensex (    %)
                        
Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 19.68% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 5:57 PM IST
Sales decline 21.30% to Rs 318.53 crore
Net profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company rose 19.68% to Rs 15.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.30% to Rs 318.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 404.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales318.53404.74 -21 OPM %11.819.04 -PBDT23.7320.51 16 PBT20.2516.56 22 NP15.1412.65 20
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

