Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 19.68% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company rose 19.68% to Rs 15.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.30% to Rs 318.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 404.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.318.53404.7411.819.0423.7320.5120.2516.5615.1412.65