Hindustan Construction-Tata Projects consortium bags contract worth Rs 2,191 cr

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

From Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), in partnership with Tata Projects (TPL), has won a Rs 2,191 crore contract for construction of a 8.65 km long corridor including underground tunnels and stations for Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (MPMRCL). HCC holds a 55% share in the joint venture, amounting to Rs 1,205 crore.

The Package IN-05R is the first and only underground segment of the 31.32 km Indore Metro Phase 1 project. The package includes the construction of 11.32 km long tunnel by TBM and seven underground stations at Indore Railway Station, Rajwada, Chota Ganpati, Bada Ganpati, Ramchandra Nagar, BSF/Kalani Nagar, and Airport, connecting a ramp east of Indore Railway Station to a ramp west of Airport Station.

 

Currently, HCC is engaged in Mumbai Metro Line Ill, constructing 4 km of twin tunnels and four stations, along with two Chennai Metro packages. The company has made a significant contribution to India's metro expansion plan having constructed of a material portion of Delhi Metro, Bangalore Metro, Mumbai Metro Line I and Kolkata Metro.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

