Hindustan Copper announces change in directorate

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
With effect from 13 March 2024
Hindustan Copper announced that the Ministry of Mines, Government of India has nominated Rabindra Prasad Gupta, Director, Ministry of Mines vice Sanjeev Verma, Ex-Director, Ministry of Mines as part time official Director on the Board of Hindustan Copper with immediate effect. Sanjeev Verma accordingly ceasesto be Director of Hindustan Copper w.e.f .13 March 2024.
First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

