Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit rises 18.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.61% to Rs 516.37 croreNet profit of Hindustan Copper rose 18.39% to Rs 134.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 113.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.61% to Rs 516.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 493.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales516.37493.60 5 OPM %41.0638.18 -PBDT220.65192.17 15 PBT179.36154.12 16 NP134.25113.40 18
